English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2

What is genocide under international law?

0

Shafaqna – Definition of Genocide: As defined under international law, genocide constitutes the intentional execution of actions aimed at either partially or completely annihilating a group characterized by its nationality, ethnicity, race, or religion.

These actions include: the act of killing or causing severe physical or mental harm to members of the group; intentionally imposing living conditions upon the group that are designed to lead to its complete or partial physical extermination; implementing strategies to restrict births within the group; or forcefully moving children from the group to a different group.

Source: United Nations and Independent

Related posts

Gaza: Journalist Al-Abadla & her daughter martyred by Israeli bombardment

parniani

Palestine strongly condemns Israeli vehicle deliberately running over body of martyr in Tulkarm

parniani

Families of Israeli detainees with Hamas trying to prevent humanitarian aid reaching Gaza

rahman samadreza

Israel kills 126 Palestinians in 24 hours

rahman samadreza

German FM says Palestinian Authority must play key role in governing postwar Gaza

parniani

CAIR Joins B’Tselem in Condemning Israel’s ‘Declared Policy’ of Starvation in Gaza

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.