What is genocide under international law?

Shafaqna – Definition of Genocide: As defined under international law, genocide constitutes the intentional execution of actions aimed at either partially or completely annihilating a group characterized by its nationality, ethnicity, race, or religion.

These actions include: the act of killing or causing severe physical or mental harm to members of the group; intentionally imposing living conditions upon the group that are designed to lead to its complete or partial physical extermination; implementing strategies to restrict births within the group; or forcefully moving children from the group to a different group.

Source: United Nations and Independent