What is the role and significance of the ICJ?

Shafaqna – The genocide case initiated by South Africa against Israel is scheduled to open on Thursday at the United Nations’ supreme court. In light of this, a brief explanation of the role and significance of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is as follows:

The Role and Significance of the ICJ?

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), located in the Peace Palace in “The Hague”, Netherlands, was established in 1945 primarily to resolve disputes between countries. It also issues advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by authorized UN bodies.

Often referred to as the ‘World Court’, the ICJ is one of the United Nations’ six principal organs, alongside the General Assembly, the Security Council, the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the Trusteeship Council, and the Secretariat. It is unique among them for being based outside New York.

The ICJ differs from the Court of Justice of the European Union in that it is not a supreme court for national courts to consult. It can only adjudicate disputes when requested by one or more States.

The Court consists of 15 judges elected for nine-year terms by the UN General Assembly and Security Council, with elections every three years for a third of the seats.

Judges may be re-elected and serve as independent magistrates, not as representatives of their governments, ensuring only one judge of any nationality serves at a time.

Proceedings begin with the parties submitting detailed written statements of their facts and legal arguments, followed by an oral phase with public hearings where agents and counsel present their case to the Court.

The involved countries appoint an agent, who functions similarly to a solicitor in a national court, to represent them.

In some cases, a high-ranking politician may represent their country, as seen in the 2020 Gambia/Myanmar case.

Following these presentations, the judges deliberate privately and then issue their judgment. The duration of this process can range from a few weeks to several years.

Why is the ICJ Significant?

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) stands as the sole international tribunal that resolves disputes among the 193 member states of the United Nations.

By offering a platform for nations to address and settle their issues diplomatically, the ICJ plays a crucial role in promoting global peace and security, helping countries avoid conflict resolution through warfare or other means.

For the full article, visit the United Nations website.