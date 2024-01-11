UN to monitor ICJ ruling on Israel’s genocide case

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations representative, Stephane Dujarric, announced on Wednesday that the UN would oversee the verdict from the International Court of Justice regarding South Africa’s lawsuit against the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

During a briefing, Dujarric issued a statement saying that the United Nations was aware of the situation, but the ICJ (International Court of Justice) remains independent of the Secretary-General. Therefore, the Secretary-General had no influence or involvement in the matter, thus confirming its independence and emphasizing that the organization has no influence on the events.

During a UN General Assembly session on Tuesday, the Maldives, Namibia, and Pakistan expressed their endorsement for South Africa’s legal action against “Israel”.

Source: Al-Mayadeen

