Hamdan calls on ICJ not to bow to US pressure

SHAFAQNA- Hamas politburo member, Osama Hamdan expressed that the Palestinian people continue to show resilience in the face of the occupation’s numerous atrocities. Hamdan further revealed that the release of Israeli prisoners will only take place under the conditions set by the resistance.

To counter the influence of the United States, Hamdan urged the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordination in Gaza to prioritize the delivery of aid to the region.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Hamdan expressed his admiration for the brave people of Gaza, calling them the heroes of Palestine. He paid tribute to the Al-Qassam Brigades, the Al-Quds Brigades and all the brave people of Gaza.

Source: Al-Mayadeen

