UNSC approves a resolution calling for a cessation of Yemeni activities in Red Sea

SHAFAQNA- The United States-led resolution 2722 has been approved by the UN Security Council. It calls on the Yemeni armed forces to stop their actions in the Red Sea, Sputnik’s correspondent reported on Wednesday.

According to the text, the resolution states that the Houthis must cease all attacks that impede global trade, jeopardize navigational rights and disrupt regional peace and security. It also insists that the Houthis immediately release both the Galaxy Leader and its crew.

The resolution was approved by a total of 11 nations, with four nations, namely Russia, China, Algeria and Mozambique, abstaining from voting.

Source: Al-Mayadeen

