Sanaa: Everyone can sail safely and freely in Red Sea, except “Israel”

SHAFAQNA- The Deputy Foreign Minister of Sanaa, Hussein al-Ezzi, has expressed his disagreement with the narratives put forth by the US, Britain, and Germany regarding the security of navigation in the Red Sea. He referred to these narratives as false and misleading.

Al-Ezzi stated that Yemen restates its commitment to ensuring safe and secure navigation for all locations, excluding the ports of Palestine that are occupied by Israel.

He emphasized that Sanaa’s objective with this limited step and temporary is to lift the harsh blockade enforced on the inhabitants of Gaza, labeling it as a humanitarian obligation.

Source: Al-Mayadeen

