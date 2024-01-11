Two journalists in Gaza martyred by Israeli air strikes

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian journalist Fuad Abu Khamash met his martyrdom on Wednesday evening as a result of an airstrike conducted by the Israeli occupation forces. The targeted assault took place close to Salah al-Din Street in the central area of the Gaza Strip, where he was accompanied by a gathering of Palestinian individuals.

In addition to working as a journalist, Abu Khamash also dedicated his time as a volunteer member of the Palestinian Red Crescent teams. He was declared a martyr by the organization following an Israeli airstrike that deliberately targeted an ambulance associated with the medical group.

Palestinian journalist Ahmad Badir, working for Al-Hadaf News, was killed in an Israeli airstrike close to the entrance of Deir al-Balah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza Strip.The attack also resulted in injuries to a number of individuals.

Source: Al-Mayadeen

