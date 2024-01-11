Israel on trial for genocide charges at World Court

Shafaqna – As widely anticipated, Israel faces genocide charges at the World Court on Thursday, accused of committing genocide in its Gaza conflict. This event occurred simultaneously with the return of the first group of residents to the northern areas, areas from which Israeli forces have begun withdrawing, unveiling significant destruction.

According to Reuters, the three-month-long Israeli offensive has caused widespread devastation in the narrow coastal strip, resulting in over 23,000 deaths and displacing almost the entire 2.3 million Palestinian population. Additionally, an Israeli blockade has severely limited access to essential supplies like food, fuel, and medicine, leading to what the United Nations has termed a humanitarian disaster.

The case, filed by South Africa at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, charges Israel with breaching the 1948 Genocide Convention. This convention, established following the mass extermination of Jews in the Holocaust, obligates all nations to prevent the recurrence of such atrocities.

