Lebanese analyst in an interview with Shafaqna: Israel has failed/their army can no longer target Lebanon freely

SHAFAQNA- In an interview with Shafaqna Lebanon, “Riyaz Eid”, a Lebanese international relations researcher said: the Israeli army is facing a disreputable defeat in Gaza and its soldiers are caught in the trap of resistance fighters either in Lebanon or Gaza.

Undoubtedly, the Resistance in Lebanon, especially after targeting the “Mirron” military and intelligence base, which carries out spying, conservation and organization of air flights in the northern region of Palestine, has caused huge losses to the Israeli army and blinded it, Riayz Eid asserted.

By referring that the Resistance is fighting the Israeli army until now and targets their military purposes and the Israeli army can no longer target civilian targets in Lebanon freely, Eid explained: this matter occurred after the speech of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah who threatened a response is on the way and if Israel looks for a response and expansion of the war front, it means that there will be no red lines against us in Lebanon.

He added: all reports of the Israeli army and even the U.S. army confirm that if the Lebanese Front is opened, it means big defeat of the Israeli army. So, they cannot take such action because of the deterrent power created by the Resistance. Thus, Israel is trying to compensate it by targeting the Resistance Forces. This is while it will be defeated here too, thanks to the heroic struggles of Hezbollah, the Resistance forces and Gaza.

Regarding possibility of Israel’s success in repairing the broken face of deterrence after the Al-Aqsa storm operation, the Lebanese analyst stated: Israel has failed and it is impossible to repair the deterrence. Israel is extremely confused, especially in Gaza and thousands of its forces are suffering from terror and mental crises and need treatment.

He stressed: Israel is unable to compensate for the damages. Through military campaign to the Gaza Strip, it looked for compensation but due to obstinacy of the Resistance forces, it could not remain in those regions. They go out from all sides and target Israeli soldiers and document and broadcast their attacks. If this matter indicates anything, it indicates bravery of the Palestinian resistance and their power to control the course of the war. The longer it takes, the more Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his army will be failed.

