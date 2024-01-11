Iran seized St. Nikolas tanker

Shafaqna – Iran seized a tanker carrying Iraqi crude oil bound for Turkey on Thursday, as reported by Iranian and international media. This action is seen as retaliation for the United States’ confiscation of the same vessel and its cargo last year, and it is expected to increase regional tensions. The tanker in question is the Marshall Islands-flagged St. Nikolas.

According to the Fars news agency, which cited a statement by the Navy, it was reported, “after the theft of Iranian oil by the United States last year, the St. Nikolas tanker was seized by Iran’s Navy this morning with a judicial order, …..”

The St. Nikolas, formerly known as the Suez Rajan, was seized by the United States last year due to U.S. sanctions against Iran. Following this incident, Iran issued a warning to the U.S., stating that such actions would “not go unanswered.”

To read about this event from Reuters’ viewpoint, please visit the Reuters website.