South African envoy says Israel practices Palestinian apartheid

SHAFAQNA- According to Vusumuzi Madonsela, South Africa’s representative to the UN International Court of Justice, the Israeli authorities are implementing a discriminatory policy akin to apartheid against the Palestinian population.

He stated: “South Africa has recognized the ongoing [oppression] of the Palestinian people through Israel’s colonization since 1948, which has systematically and forcibly dispossessed, displaced and fragmented the Palestinian people. We are also particularly mindful of Israel’s institutionalized regime of discriminatory laws, policies and practices designed and maintained to establish domination, subjecting the Palestinian people to apartheid. The genocidal acts and omissions by the State of Israel inevitably form part of a continuum of illegal acts perpetrated against the Palestinian people since 1948.”

Source: tass

www.shafaqna.com