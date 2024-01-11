Message of Al-Azhar to the Justices of the International Court of Justice

SHAFAQNA- Al–Azhar Watch conveyed a communication to the judges of the International Criminal Court ahead of the hearing involving South Africa’s petition to hold Israel accountable for their actions against Palestinians.

According to Shafaqna, RT wrote: Al-Azhar conveyed this message “The Al-Azhar columnist reminds the judges of the International Court of Justice that in about 100 days, human consciousness will face a dangerous turning point that could lead to genocide.” Similarly like what the world is seeing in Gaza today, until the perpetrator is publicly held accountable for his actions.”

