Amir Abdollahian: We Support the Action of South Africa Against Israel

SHAFAQNA- The foreign minister of Iran said “The disgust and hatred of the bestial behavior of Israel, which commits genocide and war crimes against the Palestinians, cannot be justified by logic.”

According to Shafaqna, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hassan Amir Abdollahian posted on his personal social media page today (Thursday) about South Africa’s complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague that: The abhorrent and repugnant actions of Netanyahu and the Israeli army, characterized as animalistic behavior, have resulted in genocide and war crimes against the Palestinians. These actions cannot be justified or ignored by the global public, and everyone is eagerly anticipating a prompt and definitive decision from international justice to halt the destructive acts of the Zionist regime.

Source: FA SHAFAQNA

www.shafaqna.com

 

