Factional statement: Administration of Gaza is an internal Palestinian affair

SHAFAQNA- The joint statement adopted at an urgent meeting of leading Palestinian factions, including the radical Hamas movement, emphasizes that the management of Gaza Strip affairs remains an internal matter for the Palestinians.

The internal responsibility of managing Palestinian affairs and governing the Gaza Strip lies within the realm of Palestinian administration. We strongly oppose any efforts made by the occupying force and its allies to intervene or exert control over our population, as stated in the message shared on Hamas Telegram channel.

Source: tass

