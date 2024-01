SHAFAQNA- UK is on the verge of launching airstrikes against the Yemeni Houthis who have been attacking ships in the Red Sea, cautioned Defence Secretary Grant Shapps during a Wednesday press briefing.

Hours after a British destroyer successfully intercepted a group of Houthi drones and missiles passing through the heavily trafficked maritime route, Shapps made the following statement: “This cannot continue and we won’t allow it to continue.”

Source: rt

www.shafaqna.com