Netanyahu condemns ICJ case for genocide

SHAFAQNA- Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the South African crackdown on Israel in Gaza as “hypocrisy and lies,” while a portion of Gaza’s residents witnessed utter destruction in the northern part of the region where Israeli troops have commenced their withdrawal.

Three months of Israeli airstrikes have left significant destruction in the coastal area, resulting in a tragic loss of over 23,000 lives and displacing almost the entire population of 2.3 million Palestinians. The Israeli blockade has severely limited the availability of food, fuel, and medicine, resulting in a humanitarian crisis according to the United Nations.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com