Terrorist attack in Shiite area west of Kabul, 2 killed and 12 wounded

SHAFAQNA- A few hours after the explosion in the Dasht-e Barchi area Of Kabul city, the spokesman for the Taliban security command in that city announced the death toll at two, but local residents say five people died as a result of the incident.

Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for the Taliban security command in Kabul, said on Thursday, 11 January, that the incident was caused by the explosion of a hand grenade in front of a commercial center.

He added that as a result of this incident, two civilians died and 12 others were wounded.

However, residents of the area confirm that five people were killed.

On the other hand, two lists provided to the media show that at least 19 wounded have been transferred to Alimi and Amiri hospitals in Dasht-e Barchi, west of Kabul.

A health source in Mani also confirmed the number of wounded in the incident, but said he did not know the number of dead.

He also said that of the seven patients transferred to one of these hospitals, at least two were in critical condition.

It should be noted that this explosion took place at about 2:54 p.m. local time today in the Dasht-e Barchi area of Kabul city, where Hazara Shiites live.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

