English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

Al-Sudani meets Iraqi Economic Contact Group (IECG) ambassadors

0

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani stated on Thursday that the journey towards reform is extensive and the government has initiated its establishment for the foreseeable future.

The Media Office of the Prime Minister conveyed in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani had a meeting with the Ambassadors of the Iraq Economic Contact Group (IECG), which comprises important economic nations such as France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, the United States, Japan, Canada, and the European Union Ambassador.

Source: INA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Prague intends to engage in development road project in Iraq

parniani

PM says Iraq seeks quick withdrawal of USA forces but no deadline set

parniani

Iraq: Fire in Diwaniyah Maternity Hospital + [Video]

parniani

Al-Sudani inaugurates first Iraqi-Chinese school

rahman samadreza

Iraq: PM checks progress of cultural center at Ur

rahman samadreza

Iraq ready to end international coalition forces mission

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.