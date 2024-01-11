Al-Sudani meets Iraqi Economic Contact Group (IECG) ambassadors

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani stated on Thursday that the journey towards reform is extensive and the government has initiated its establishment for the foreseeable future.

The Media Office of the Prime Minister conveyed in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani had a meeting with the Ambassadors of the Iraq Economic Contact Group (IECG), which comprises important economic nations such as France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, the United States, Japan, Canada, and the European Union Ambassador.

Source: INA

www.shafaqna.com