Prague intends to engage in development road project in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The Czech Republic’s Ambassador to Iraq, Peter Stebank, perceives the involvement of Czech companies in the Baghdad International Fair as a fresh start for the economic ties between Iraq and the Czech Republic. He revealed that his country intends to take part in Iraq’s development road project and stated that a meeting between the Czech Iraqi Committee is scheduled to occur in Prague, the capital, in the coming month.

Stebank conveyed to the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that although Czech companies were not actively involved in Iraqi international exhibitions in the past, it doesn’t imply their absence from the Iraqi market. He emphasized that the official participation of Czech representatives in the Baghdad International Fair symbolizes the initiation of a fresh phase in the economic relations between Iraq and the Czech Republic.

Source: INA

