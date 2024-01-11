English
Saudi Arabia buys 100 flying taxis to transport pilgrims to Masjid al-Haram + [Video]

SHAFAQNA- In order to facilitate the movement of pilgrims between Jeddah and the Masjid al-Haram, Saudi Arabia signed a contract to purchase one hundred Lilium air taxis from Germany.

According to Shafqna, Akhbar 24 wrote: These taxis and electric airplanes are supposed to transport pilgrims from King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah to Masjid al-Haram and the Holy Shrines.

 

Abdullah al-Shahrani, the communications director of “Al-Saudi” company, said, This company has signed a contract for the purchase of 100 German Lilium electric airplanes.

He added: These air taxis will take off from King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah, and the intended landing places of these planes will be in Makkah hotels and near the Masjid al-Haram and Holy Shrines.

