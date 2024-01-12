The US and UK launch strikes against Yemen + videos

Shafaqna – Regional and local news agencies reported that US and UK forces launched air, ship, and submarine strikes against targets linked to Houthis in Yemen.

The Houthis, who control most of Yemen, have been targeting Red Sea shipping bound for Israel to show their support for Palestinians in Gaza. The Houthis announced that they will continue their attacks on shipping bound for Israel until humanitarian aid is allowed into Gaza.

According to Reuters, a Houthi official confirmed ‘raids’ across the country, including in the capital Sanaa, as well as in the cities of Saada and Dhamar, and in Hodeidah governorate, referring to them as ‘American-Zionist-British aggression.'”

The ongoing strikes agins Yemen are seen as a significant escalation in the Middle East, which has been ongoing since its outbreak in October. According to one U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the strikes involve aircraft, ships, and submarines. Additionally, support for the operation has been provided by Australia, Canada, Bahrain, and the Netherlands.