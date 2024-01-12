“U.S. Hands off Yemen!”, Demonstration in front of White House in protest against bombing of Yemen + [Video]

SHAFAQNA- Demonstrators angered by the US army’s airstrikes on areas in Yemen held a demonstration in front of the White House, demanding an end to the aggression against the country.

According to Shafaqna, RT reported quoting from Fax 5 channel: The protesters in this demonstration chanted slogans such as “Long live Yemen” and “Give up Yemen”.

A number of protesters holding Palestinian flags chanted the slogan of Palestinian freedom.

The Fox network reported: This protest rally was likely organized by the Action Coalition to Stop War and End Racism, an anti-war, social justice coalition with organizing centers across the United States.

The organization posted a statement on the X site calling for an “emergency mobilization” in Washington.

