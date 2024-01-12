Saudi Arabia calls for restraint & “avoiding escalation” after airstrikes on Yemen

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia urged restraint and “no escalation” in response to airstrikes initiated by the United States and Britain against targets associated with the Houthi group in Yemen, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Saudi Arabia expressed “great concern” as it closely monitored the situation with Yemen’s Houthis, with whom it has recently been involved in peace negotiations, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

“The kingdom emphasizes the importance of maintaining the security and stability of the Red Sea region, as the freedom of navigation in it is an international demand,” the ministry further stated.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com