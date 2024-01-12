English
International Shia News Agency
Iran reacts to US-UK aggression against Yemen

SHAFAQNA- Iran has vehemently criticized the military strikes carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom against Yemen, describing them as an “arbitrary” move that blatantly violates the country’s autonomy and territorial integrity and disregards established global regulations.

Yemeni Ansarullah officials have reported explosions in the cities of Sana’a, Hudaydah, Sa’ada and Dhamar in the early hours of Friday. A U.S. official mentioned that the attacks on Yemen, involving aircraft, ships, and submarines, were carried out by U.S. and British forces.

In Iran’s initial response, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani stressed that the “arbitrary attacks will have no result other than fueling insecurity and instability in the region.”

Source: MEHR

