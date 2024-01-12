France’s new PM Gabriel Attal unveils his government, Foreign Minister changes

SHAFAQNA- France’s freshly designated Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, 34, disclosed his cabinet yesterday, preserving the positions of various ministers, such as the strict Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and the contentious Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti.

Under the French political structure, the president assumes the role of determining overall policies, while the prime minister takes on the responsibility of assembling a cabinet and overseeing the day to day operations of the government.

A fresh French administration has been formally declared by the secretary general of the Élysée Palace. Alexis Kohler delivered the statement from the presidential palace’s Winter Garden.

In addition to Darmanin serving as the interior minister and Dupond-Moretti as the justice minister, Bruno Le Maire continues to hold his position as the minister of finance, while Sébastien Lecornuremains the defense minister.

Stéphane Séjourné, who previously had a civil partnership with Attal, has been appointed as France s latest foreign minister, taking over from Catherine Colonna.

Source: France24

