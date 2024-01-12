Over Yemen strikes, Biden faces opposition from some Democrats

SHAFAQNA- Regarding the recent US-British military action in Yemen, some members of the Democratic Party are expressing their dissatisfaction with US President Joe Biden.

Earlier, Biden stated that the US and British military had carried out airstrikes on certain locations in Yemen in self-defense. These strikes were carried out in response to the actions of the Yemeni armed forces in targeting ships sailing toward Israel in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea. The purpose of these operations was to support Gaza.

The attack on Yemen was carried out with the “support” of Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands. In addition, he emphasized that he remains ready to issue new military directives without hesitation if the situation requires it.

Source: Al-Mayadeen

