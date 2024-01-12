Save the Children: 10,000 or 1% of Gaza children killed by “Israel”

SHAFAQNA- According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 10,000 children have been killed in Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in the Gaza Strip during nearly 100 days of violence. Thousands more are missing and believed to be buried in the rubble, Save the Children says.

The latest data from the Gaza Ministry of Health indicates that more than 10,000 of Gaza’s 1.1 million children have died since an attack on Israel on 7 October, or 1% of the total child population killed in the assault on Gaza. Sunday, January 14 marks 100 days of war.

Children in the Gaza Strip are suffering unspeakable horrors, including life changing injuries, burns, illness, inadequate medical care and the loss of their parents. and children. other loved ones. They were often repeatedly forced to flee violence, had no safe place to go, and faced the horror of an uncertain future. About 1,000 children in Gaza have lost one or both legs, many have been amputated without anesthesia and require lifelong medical care.

Source: Reliefweb

