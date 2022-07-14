Backbiting and not being able to ask for forgiveness/the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about backbiting and not being able to ask for forgiveness.
Question: If we do backbiting about a person and do not have the condition to ask for forgiveness, what must we do?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Repenting is enough.
2 comments
Salam;
My aunt came to me for help dealing with my father; she was complaining about my him to me, and said negative things about him… I listened to calm her down.
My intention was to let her vent, and then try to act as a mediator…. some of the things she said were true, others I know to be false (and are her perceptions of the situation)…..
I’m not sure what she is doing is ghebath… and if it’s ghebth, is it wrong for me to listen to it if I’m trying to mediate between them.
Salam Alaykum
Thank you for your question. In this case the best advise is to put your question to your trusted religious authority in your area, because every case has its own merit and religious authorities need to consider all sides before giving you a clear answer.
Best regards