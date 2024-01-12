English
Russia declares US-UK strikes on Yemen violate international law

SHAFAQNA- Russia has claimed that the military actions carried out by the US and the UK in Yemen violate the principles of international law and take advantage of the UN Security Council resolution calling on the Houthis to stop their attacks on maritime routes.

“The US air strikes on Yemen are another example of the Anglo-Saxons’ perversion of UN Security Council resolutions,” remarked Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Zakharova expressed her discontent by stating that the strikes exhibited a “complete disregard for international law” and were “escalating the situation in the region”.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

