Israel is presenting response to South Africa’s genocide case at the ICJ

SHAFAQNA-Israel is presenting its response to South Africa’s genocide case against it at the International Court of Justice.

On Thursday, South Africa argued that Israel violated the 1948 Genocide Convention.The ICJ is the highest UN legal body that can adjudicate issues between member states.

Israel blames South Africa for having close relations with Hamas

The legal adviser of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Israel’s actions in Gaza are acts of self-defence following Hamas’s attack on October 7.

In his opening remarks, Tal Becker has said calls for provisional measures for Israel to end fighting in Gaza “cannot stand” because it has the right to defend itself.

The lawyer instead said the court should apply provisional measures against South Africa, accusing it of maintaining close ties with Hamas.

“South Africa attempted to weaponise the term genocide against Israel and ,Hamas committed a “wholesale massacre”,” Becker said.

South Africa enjoys close relations with Hamas despite the group being recognised as a terrorist organisation by many countries,Becker said.

Israel’s presentation focused on Hamas and its attack

“What Israel is doing in Gaza is not to destroy people but protect people. Its people,” he said. “Israel is in a war of defence against Hamas, not against the Palestinian people.”

Becker called South Africa’s case a “libel” but did not address in detail the genocide claims that South Africa says Israel is carrying out in its war on Gaza which has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians, the majority of them children and women, while also destroying civilian infrastructure, including schools, universities and hospitals.

Shaw: Israel’s actions are in accordance with international humanitarian law

Israel’s next legal representative, professor of international law at the University of Leicester in the UK, said that the correct context under which to view Israel’s war on Gaza is Hamas’s October 7 attack.

Malcolm Shaw referred to claims made by South Africa’s representative Professor Duggard, who spoke yesterday, that the two sides were in “dispute”, adding that it was instead a “unispute”.

He then calls into question South Africa’s claims that it tried to contact Israel and open a dialogue

Instead, he says, Israel tried to open bilateral talks and that South Africa instead proceeded with the ICJ case.

Israel’s actions are in accordance with international humanitarian law and are in a proportionate manner, Shaw said.

While Shaw continues to present Israel’s case of “self-defence” in its war on Gaza, intense Israeli bombing of the besieged region continues.

Raguan claims Israel did not bomb hospitals

Galit Raguan, acting director of the international justice division at Israel’s justice ministry, starts off by blaming Hamas for the high civilian toll in Gaza.

“Urban warfare will always result in civilian harm,” said Raguan. They “may be the unintended, but lawful result of attacks on military targets. They do not constitute genocidal acts”.

In Gaza, she said, the civilian toll is worsened by Hamas’s strategy of embedding itself “among the civilian population”, pointing to attacks by Hamas that she said took place from schools, hospitals and other civilian areas.

She claims Israel has not bombed hospitals, but that damage and harm have occurred as a “result of hostilities” in the “vicinity” of hospitals.

She says the Israeli military provides advanced warnings before they launch any attack.

Sender claims Israel facilitated humanitarian aid

Israel’s next representative, Omri Sender, a lawyer who works for S Horowitz & Co in Tel Aviv, claims that Israel “no doubt meets the legal test of concrete measures, aimed specifically at recognising and ensuring the rights of the Palestinian civilians in Gaza”.

He also claims Israel has ensured humanitarian aid enters Gaza and that there has been no restriction on the amount of water that may enter the Gaza Strip.

Sender says food trucks have been able to enter the strip and the sick and injured have been allowed to cross into Egypt.

Christopher Staker: South Africa’s appeal for Israel to immediately suspend military operations are “astonishing”

Christopher Staker, an international lawyer who was previously on the criminal tribunal for the former Yugoslavia says South Africa’s appeal for Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza are “astonishing”.

He said that a suspension of military operations would give Hamas more time to build its capabilities, enabling it to pose an even greater threat.

Israel’s deputy attorney general, Gilad Noam has started his speech as the second day of the ICJ hearings winds down.

He says South Africa has failed to show that “provisional measures” should be put in place to protect Palestinians in Gaza from further harm.

Source: Al Jazeera

