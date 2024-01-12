Jordan’s Foreign Minister, in response to attack on Yemen: Israel is dragging entire region towards conflict, tension, and more wars

SHAFAQNA- The Jordanian Foreign Minister issues a warning, stating that Israel is pushing the entire region towards more conflict, tension, and further wars.

Aymen Al-Safadi, referring to this issue, stated that Jordan is closely monitoring the developments in the Red Sea region with concerns and their impact on regional security.

The minister states that Israel’s aggressive actions against Gaza and its unlawful measures pose the greatest threat to regional stability. He warns that Israel’s continued aggression, attempts to open new fronts, and prolonging the political life of its prime minister aim to escalate the entire region into further conflict and tension.

Emphasizing the international community’s inability to control Israel’s extremism and halt the war crimes committed against the people of Palestine in Gaza, the minister argues that this creates conditions for Israel to jeopardize regional security even more.

He states that the international community is at a humanitarian, ethical, legal, and security crossroads. It must either take responsibility, stop Israel’s aggression and coercion, and protect the innocent and regional security, or allow Israel’s extremist and racist prime minister to lead the region into a regional war threatening international peace and security.

