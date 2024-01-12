English
500 international artists boycott German cultural institutions over Gaza

SHAFAQNA- More than 500 artists, filmmakers, writers, and cultural workers from around the world have come together to criticize Germany’s position on the conflict between Israel and Gaza. In an effort to voice their concerns, they urge fellow creatives to distance themselves from partnerships with German associations funded by the state.

Recently initiated, the drive, supported by esteemed French author and recipient of the Nobel Prize in literature Annie Ernaux, as well as celebrated Palestinian poet and activist Mohammed El-Kurd, asserts that Germany has embraced procedures reminiscent of “McCarthyist policies that suppress freedom of expression, specifically expressions of solidarity with Palestine”.

Source: Al Jazeera

