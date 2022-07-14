Breaking Salaat when backbiting is happening at the same place the Salaat is performed/the Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about performing Salaat at a place where backbiting is going on.

Question: If whilst performing Salaat, others are engaged in backbiting, what is the duty of the person who is performing Salaat?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Whenever a person is performing Salaat in a room where others are engaged in backbiting, must leave the Salaat and perform Salaat in another place because it is not allowed to be present in a gathering where a sin is being committed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA