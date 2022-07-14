English
International Shia News Agency

Breaking Salaat when backbiting is happening at the same place the Salaat is performed/the Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s Fatwa

0

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about performing Salaat at a place where backbiting is going on.

Question: If whilst performing Salaat, others are engaged in backbiting, what is the duty of the person who is performing Salaat?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Whenever a person is performing Salaat in a room where others are engaged in backbiting, must leave the Salaat and perform Salaat in another place because it is not allowed to be present in a gathering where a sin is being committed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

Related posts

Backbiting and not being able to ask for forgiveness/the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

AH

Islamic laws on Hajj: Sacrificing an animal at Mina

asadian

Islamic Laws on Hajj: Taqseer

asadian

Islamic Laws on Hajj: Obligations of Tawaf

asadian

When diseases are destroyed by vaccines, why pig meat is still Haram? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

AH

Having connection with individuals who committed Haram acts in the past/the Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

AH

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.