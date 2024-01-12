English
Australia joins US, UK strikes on Houthis in Yemen, says defense chief

SHAFAQNA- Australia’s defense chief has declared that the country is joining the United States and the United Kingdom in conducting strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.

Australia was part of the coordinated attacks aimed at various Houthi objectives in Yemen, as stated by Defense Minister Richard Marles on Friday.

In Geelong, Victoria, Marles informed reporters that “Australia’s support of these actions came in the form of personnel in the operational headquarters.”

The action implemented revolved around “maintaining freedom of navigation on the high seas,” as reported by SBS News.

The United States and United Kingdom conducted strikes on numerous targets within Yemen on Thursday, “in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels,” as stated by President Joe Biden.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com

