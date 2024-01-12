Increasing Energy and Gold Prices after Invasion of Yemen

Shafaqna – Today (Friday), after the announcement of the attack on Ansar Allah in Yemen by the United States and the United Kingdom, energy and gold prices have increased.

According to Shafaqna, Arabi 21 wrote: “The future price of Brent crude oil globally increased by 2.4% to reach $79.8 per barrel.”

Also, among concerns about the impact of energy supply through the Bab el Mandab strait, natural gas contracts recorded a 2.1% increase.

In this regard, recent developments in Yemen brought the price of gold up by 0.45% to $1237 per ounce.

It is worth mentioning that more than 10% of global trade and crude oil pass through the Red Sea.

