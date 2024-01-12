English
International Shia News Agency
Other News

Increasing Energy and Gold Prices after Invasion of Yemen

0

Shafaqna – Today (Friday), after the announcement of the attack on Ansar Allah in Yemen by the United States and the United Kingdom, energy and gold prices have increased.

According to Shafaqna, Arabi 21 wrote: “The future price of Brent crude oil globally increased by 2.4% to reach $79.8 per barrel.”

Also, among concerns about the impact of energy supply through the Bab el Mandab strait, natural gas contracts recorded a 2.1% increase.

In this regard, recent developments in Yemen brought the price of gold up by 0.45% to $1237 per ounce.

It is worth mentioning that more than 10% of global trade and crude oil pass through the Red Sea.

Source: Shafaqna

http://www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Adviser to Iraqi Prime Minister: “West’s Attacks on Yemen Are Foolish”

bahramian

Yemeni army spokesman: Yemen targets sources of threat on land, at sea

parniani

Australia joins US, UK strikes on Houthis in Yemen, says defense chief

parniani

Russia declares US-UK strikes on Yemen violate international law

parniani

Iran reacts to US-UK aggression against Yemen

parniani

Saudi Arabia calls for restraint & “avoiding escalation” after airstrikes on Yemen

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.