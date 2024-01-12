English
International Shia News Agency
Yemeni army spokesman: Yemen targets sources of threat on land, at sea

SHAFAQNA- In response to the coordinated overnight military operation by the United States and the United Kingdom against Yemen, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, emphasized that the aggressive action would not be overlooked. 

“These airstrikes resulted in the martyrdom of five individuals and the injury of six others from the ranks of our armed forces,” he further stated.

Saree pointed: “The American and British enemies bear full responsibility for their criminal aggression against the Yemeni people, and it will not slide without retaliation and punishment. The Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to target sources of threat and all hostile targets on land and sea, defending Yemen, its sovereignty, and independence.”

Source: Al-Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

