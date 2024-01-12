English
International Shia News Agency
Other News

President of South Africa’s Reaction to Presenting Genocide Case Against Israel: I never felt this proud before

0

SHAFAQNA- Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, in response to his country’s initiative to file a “genocide” case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, said: “I have never felt as proud as I do today”.

According to Shafaqna, Anatoli wrote: Ramaphosa, speaking at the Congress of the African National Congress, stated that the goal of his country in filing a legal case against Israel at the International Court of Justice is to stop the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

He continued: “During the defense of our case (the Palestinian case) in The Hague, I felt proud in a way I hadn’t felt until today. I consider Ronald Lamola, who defends our case in court, as a son of this land”.

President of South Africa continued: “Some say the action we have taken is risky. We are a small country with a small economy. We may be attacked, but we will adhere to our principles, and we will not truly be free until the people of Palestine are free.”

Source: Shafaqna

http://www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Amir Abdollahian: We Support the Action of South Africa Against Israel

rahman samadreza

Message of Al-Azhar to the Justices of the International Court of Justice

rahman samadreza

Sanaa: Everyone can sail safely and freely in Red Sea except “Israel”

parniani

What is genocide under international law?

shafaqna14

Officials claim Israel currently not engaged in discussions with African nations regarding the “transfer” of Palestinians

parniani

Gaza: Journalist Al-Abadla & her daughter martyred by Israeli bombardment

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.