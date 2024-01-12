President of South Africa’s Reaction to Presenting Genocide Case Against Israel: I never felt this proud before

SHAFAQNA- Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, in response to his country’s initiative to file a “genocide” case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, said: “I have never felt as proud as I do today”.

According to Shafaqna, Anatoli wrote: Ramaphosa, speaking at the Congress of the African National Congress, stated that the goal of his country in filing a legal case against Israel at the International Court of Justice is to stop the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

He continued: “During the defense of our case (the Palestinian case) in The Hague, I felt proud in a way I hadn’t felt until today. I consider Ronald Lamola, who defends our case in court, as a son of this land”.

President of South Africa continued: “Some say the action we have taken is risky. We are a small country with a small economy. We may be attacked, but we will adhere to our principles, and we will not truly be free until the people of Palestine are free.”

