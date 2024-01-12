English
International Shia News Agency
Other News

Adviser to Iraqi Prime Minister: “West’s Attacks on Yemen Are Foolish”

SHAFAQNA- Fadi Al-Shamari, the political adviser to the Prime Minister of Yemen, referred to the United States and the United Kingdom’s attacks on Ansar Allah in Yemen early this morning (Friday) as “foolish.”

According to Shafaqna, Al-Shamari wrote on his Twitter account on the IX platform: “While the West should be working to repair the shame associated with their stance on Israel’s war against Palestine, where children, women, and civilians in Gaza fell victim to their positions, they are once again committing another foolish act that expands the conflicts in the region. This is happening while others call for self-restraint and tension reduction.”

