International Shia News Agency
Yemen: Protests Condemning USA-UK Attacks

SHAFAQNA- Yemen witnessed extensive protests today in support of the people of Gaza and opposition to the USA-UK aggression against Yemen.

According to Shafaqna, ISNA reported: The Saada province of Yemen saw popular demonstrations this Friday morning with slogans of the promised victory and holy jihad, expressing support for the Palestinian people and opposition to the USA-UK aggression against Yemen.

Quoting Al-Masirah, participants in these protests carried flags of Yemen-Palestine, images of the martyrs of the Yemeni Navy and images of Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, the Commander of the Yemeni armed forces.

Source: Shafaqna

http://www.shafaqna.com

