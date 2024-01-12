USA-UK Launch 73 strikes on Yemen

SHAFAQNA- USA-UK launched 73 strikes on Yemen. In a statement, Yemen’s military Spokesman, Yahya Saree, said: “The American-British enemy, in the context of its support for the continuation of the Israeli crimes in Gaza, launched a brutal aggression against Yemen with 73 strikes.”

Saree said the raids targeted “the capital Sanaa and the governorates of Hodeidah, Taiz, Hajjah, and Saada.” These attacks led to the death of five and the injury of six others, the Spokesman added.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

