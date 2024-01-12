Western media: USA-UK aggression on Yemen will further escalate tensions in Middle East

SHAFAQNA- Western media reported that recent USA-UK aggression on Yemen will further escalate tensions in the Middle East (West Asia).

The Wall Street Journal mentioned that USA’s officials anticipated that the Yemeni forces “may continue striking ships shortly after the USA’s strikes to signal they wouldn’t be deterred and continued to pose a threat to ships sailing in the Red Sea.”

The New York Times cited USA’s officials as saying that “there was a fear that strikes on Yemen could escalate into a tit-for-tat between American naval vessels” and the Yemeni forces. The newspaper also revealed that some USA’s allies in the Middle East, including Qatar and Oman, had raised concerns that strikes “could spiral out of control and drag the region into a wider war.”

On its part, The Washington Post considered that “Thursday’s (11 Jan. 2024) strikes will almost certainly heighten tensions across the Middle East.” The Post said that “some analysts were doubtful the operation would have the intended effect of curbing the Red Sea attacks.”

Source: Al Mayadeen

