Al-Aqsa Mosque: Palestinians blocked from Friday prayer for 14th consecutive week

SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of Palestinians were forced to perform Friday prayers in the streets after being barred from entering theAl-Aqsa Mosque for the 14th consecutive week, while only dozens of old worshipers were allowed in.

The Israeli forces also stopped dozens of young men at checkpoints and prevented them from reaching the Mosque. Eyewitnesses affirmed that Israeli forces have been heavily deployed across the occupied city, particularly in the Old City and the entrances leading to the Mosque.

Israeli police also forced the worshipers who were trying to perform Friday prayer in the Bab Al-Rahma cemetery, adjacent to Aqsa Mosque, to leave the cemetery.

Meanwhile, worshipers in the Wadi Al-Joz neighborhood were suppressed and attacked while on their way to the Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform Friday prayers. A young man was also arrested during the attack.

Source: The Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com