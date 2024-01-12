Israel destroys 380 mosques & 3 churches in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli army has destroyed 380 mosques and 3 churches in the region since the beginning of its aggression over three months ago, the Government Media Office (GMO) in the Gaza Strip reported.

The GMO spokesperson said that during the genocidal war on Gaza, the Israeli army completely destroyed 140 mosques and partially destroyed 240 mosques, in addition to targeting and destroying 3 churches.

He pointed out that the prominent methods of destroying mosques included launching missiles and bombs at them, some of which weighed 2000 pounds of explosives, leading to their complete destruction.

Source: The Palestinian Information Center

