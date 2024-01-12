UNSC to discuss situation in Middle East

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Security Council will hold an open briefing on “The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question”.

Algeria, the sole Arab member of the UNSC, has requested the meeting to discuss the threat of forced displacement facing the Palestinian people in Gaza as a result of the brutal Israeli genocide campaign in the enclave.

Expected to provide briefings to council members are Martin Griffiths, the Deputy Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, and Ilze Brands Kehris, the Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights.

The council previously held closed consultations on Wednesday, responding to a request from Malta, to discuss the implementation of Resolution 2712 issued last November. The resolution calls for a temporary halt and urgent, extended humanitarian corridors throughout Gaza to facilitate the provision of essential goods and services.

Source: WAFA

www.shafaqna.com