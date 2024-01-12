North Korea admits foreign tourist for the first time since 2020

SHAFAQNA- North Korea is ready to admit the first foreign tourists since 2020.

According to Shafaqna Translation Service, Reuters wrote: a group from Russia is the first known tourists that was allowed to enter North Korea since the beginning of the anti-pandemic border lockdowns in early 2020, according to a post by Russian provincial officials and a Western tour guide. This trip, advertised by a Vladivostok-based agency, was arranged when the governor of Russia’s far eastern region of Primorsky Krai, which borders North Korea, visited Pyongyang for talks in December.

North Korea imposed some of the most severe border controls in the world during the Covid-19 outbreak and has not yet fully opened to foreigners.

According to an online itinerary, the four-day tour will begin on February 9 and includes stops in Pyongyang and a ski resort. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin met each other in the Russian Far East in September and committed to deepen cooperation in the economic, political and military scopes despite international sanctions.

It is noteworthy that tourism is not mainly affected by the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. The sanctions limit trade with North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

