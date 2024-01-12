IMF confirms $700M tranche of $3B loan to Pakistan

SHAFAQNA-The International Monetary Fund finished its first review of Pakistan’s $3 billion economic reform program on Thursday and allowed the immediate payment of $700 million.

IMF funding together with the latest inflows from multilateral lenders will help the Pak Rupee, that has been justly stable for the last few months, Muhammad Sohail, the head of Topline Securities, said.

“Also this new tranche will help in getting rollovers from a small number of friendly countries and will facilitate external debt repayment pressure,” daily Profit Pakistan Today reported.

Last June, the IMF confirmed a critical nine-month arrangement with Pakistan to assist its economic stabilization program.

