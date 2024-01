SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared its support for South Africa’s lawsuit against the Zionist enemy before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague for accusations of committing genocide crimes in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry expressed its aspiration for a righteous and prompt verdict that shows respect for values and human rights, particularly international humanitarian law.

