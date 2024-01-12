Representation of Iran at United Nations: International community must amplify voice of justice

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s representation at the United Nations, referring to the convening of the Hague court session where South Africa officially accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention, stated: Occupation, crimes against humanity, and gross violations of human rights should not be normalized.

According to Shafqna’s report from ISNA, Iran’s permanent representation at the United Nations declared in a message: The crimes committed by Israel against Palestinians over the decades weigh heavily on the conscience of humanity. The international community must raise the voice of justice. Occupation, crimes against humanity, and gross violations of human rights should not be normalized.

Source: Shafaqna

