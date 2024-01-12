Bahrainis’ reaction to U.S. and U.K. attack on Yemen + video

SHAFAQNA- According to Mehr News Agency, quoting Al Mayadeen, Hussein Aldaihi, the deputy secretary-general of Bahrain’s Al-Wefaq Society, stated: Bahrain’s regime’s participation in the attack on Yemen reflects its hostile approach.

He added: Bahrain’s involvement in this attack indicates the increasing isolation of the regime from the Bahraini people and the Arab and Islamic nations.

Aldaihi expressed: The attack on Yemen is a sign of the Zionist regime’s regional agenda. On the other hand, worshipers at Imam Sadiq Mosque in the Al-Deraz region of Bahrain chanted slogans against the U.S. and the UK.

Source: Shafaqna

