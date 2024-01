SHAFAQNA- The United Nations has said that a slow and arbitrary inspections regime by Israeli authorities is blocking efforts to deliver assistance to hospitals in northern Gaza.

“Operations in the north [are] increasingly more complicated,” Andrea De Domenico, head of the UN aid agency OCHA’s office in the occupied Palestinian territories, told reporters on Friday.

De Domenico added that “the Israelis have systematically, or quasi-systematically, refused” to let aid through.

Source: Al Jazeera

